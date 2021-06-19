Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Bring Their 1-Week Old Baby Girl Home From the Hospital
Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s 1-week-old baby girl is finally home!
The couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on June 11. Their newborn daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, had been in the hospital due to breathing issues. On Saturday, the former Bachelor revealed that his wife surprised him and brought their daughter home.
"Best early Father’s Day gift, our baby girl is home! Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her," he wrote alongside photos of him holding son Lux and their little one. He also posted a close up of their daughter. The couple is also parents to 2-year-old daughter Alessi.
He also shared a video of the twins fast asleep and saying how happy he was that they were both home.
Burnham also took to Instagram Story to share that her baby girl "is officially not in the hospital anymore." She also explained why she took a break from social media amid her daughter's time in the NICU.
"I've got both my babies home and it was the best day ever. I went in there and I was surprised the doctor was like, 'You're taking your kid home today,'" she shared. "And I actually ended up surprising Arie too."
They also shared a too-cute photo of Alessi finally getting the chance to hold her baby brother and sister.
Luyendyk detailed his newborn girl's medical issues in a YouTube Video, explaining that their daughter was "having some trouble with her breathing."
"She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development, she's a little bit behind, so if she gets really relaxed her heart rate slows down because her breathing is slowing and that is concerning," he said. "You don't want to take her home and have something happen, so they're just being extra, extra careful."
The two kept updating their followers about their baby's progress through the week, as the mother-of-three celebrated their one week birthday.
