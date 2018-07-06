Ariel Winter Quits Twitter After 'Constant Negativity'

Ariel Winter is done with Twitter -- at least for right now.

The Modern Family star deleted her account on the social media platform on Friday, her rep confirms to ET, who explained that the actress has experienced extreme negativity on the site.

"Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences," Winter's rep said to ET. "She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without [judgment]."

The 20-year-old actress previously announced on her Instagram story that she was "in the process of deleting all social media." Winter has, however, kept her Instagram active, posting a series of pics from her Fourth of July festivities with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Winter opened up about her feelings toward social media while speaking with ET in 2016. "I don't really think I'm telling myself, 'You should post this, you shouldn't post that,' I feel like I'm just having fun," she said. "I like my fans to see what I'm doing."

"I'm not going to fight with someone on my Instagram that tells me they don't like my outfit or I should put my butt away," Winter continued. "I'm sorry you think I should put my butt away, but just unfollow me."

Winter shared similar sentiments two months later in an interview with Seventeen, vowing to never quit social media. "I definitely have pushed myself to deal with the good and the bad because I feel there are so many girls who need to hear positivity," she expressed. "I feel like as many of us women who can band together and discuss things in a positive way will be so beneficial. Losing one person in that discussion wouldn't be helpful."

Reporting by Angelique Jackson.

