They certainly look coupley to us!

Ariel Winter rang in her 22nd birthday on Tuesday with some sweet photos from her rumored new boyfriend, Luke Benward. The 24-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to share two loved-up photos with the Modern Family actress in honor of her special day.

"Happy Birthday Bunny!!!!!!" he captioned one shot on the beach that featured Winter in a crop top, throwing up a peace sign with her other arm wrapped around him.

"You're a dream," he wrote with the second shot, seemingly taken on New Year's Eve as the pair touched noses in an intimate embrace.

Luke Benward/Instagram Story

Luke Benward/Instagram Story

Winter reposted the photos to her own Story, adding in kissing and hugging GIFs.

Rumors that the pair were dating first surfaced this past December. Winter previously was in a long term-relationship with actor Levi Meaden. The pair lived together before their split several months ago. They had been dating since November 2016.

