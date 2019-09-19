Arielle Vandenberg Engaged to Matt Cutshall: See the Pics!

Congrats to Arielle Vandenberg!

TheLove Island host is engaged to Matt Cutshall, she announced on Instagram on Thursday.

"MY FIANCÉ!!! You’re the ONE. My one that makes me smile. My one that I trust with my whole heart. My one that makes me feel so loved and beautiful. My one that prays with me. My one that makes me feel safe. My one that I want forever. MY ONE THAT I LOVE!❤️😑💍💕😍," Vandenberg captioned a sweet slideshow, which shows off her ring. "HUSBAND GOALS! I love you too enough my cutie!"

Stars like Ruby Rose and Chris D'Elia expressed their congratulations in the comments.

Cutshall shared his own adorable photo on his Instagram. "It’s been quite the journey with you my sweetheart and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You are perfect for me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you. I LOVE YOU my best friend, my cutie, my almost wife! ❤️ ❤️❤️," he captioned the snap.

Vandenberg and Cutshall confirmed they were dating in 2017, to the excitement of fans from their days as Vine stars. Vandenberg has acted on shows like Greek and Meet the Browns, and hosted the debut season of CBS' reality dating show, Love Island, this summer.

See more in the video below.

