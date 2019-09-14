Jesse McCartney and Girlfriend Katie Peterson Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Jesse McCartney!

The "Better With You" singer is engaged to longtime girlfriend Katie Peterson, according to multiple outlets. McCartney, 32, and Peterson, 32, have been dating since 2012.

The former Young & Hungry star asked for the actress' hand in marriage at Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Friday, per Us Weekly, who was first to report the engagement.

The couple's exciting news came on their 7-year anniversary. Early Friday, Peterson took to her Instagram Story to share their "anniversary activities." In the clip, the lovebirds are getting pampered at a nail salon.

ET caught up with McCartney earlier this year, where he opened up about reconnecting with his fans after a 4-year music hiatus, and being more confident than ever before.

"I’m never afraid to take risks," he told ET. "I think right now, for me, I have never been more comfortable in my own skin. I think what audiences are getting now is the real, authentic me. I believe that when you’re 16 and 17 and putting out music, you don’t know yourself yet. You might be a good singer, but you don’t really feel that comfortability. You haven't lived long enough, traveled, you haven’t met enough people, you haven’t been in enough relationships."

