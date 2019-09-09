Jenny Slate is engaged!

The 37-year-old Venom star shared that she is preparing to wed writer and artist Ben Shattuck by posting a slideshow of pics on her Instagram on Monday.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES,” Slate captioned the photos. “I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going ❤️🎈❤️.”

The photos showed Slate smiling for the camera while showing off her new engagement bling.

Photos of the pair engrossed in arts and crafts, enjoying nature and dining together were also included.

Shattuck shared further details of the proposal on his Instagram, revealing that the couple was visiting a castle in southern France.

“In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me. 🌈❤,” he wrote. “Here she is in front of a door the color of her soul. In LA / MA / Holland / Belgium / France thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures 🌸🌸🌸.”

He also shared his own slideshow of couple pics, which showed them snuggling on the couch while reading, and buying Christmas trees together.

Slate previously dated actor Chris Evans, joining him and his family for Christmas in 2017. In March 2018, it was reported that their on-off relationship had ended.

She stepped out with Shattuck at the Sundance Film Festival in January. They also attended the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival together in May.

In the same month, Slate referred to Shattuck as her boyfriend and “sweetie” on Instagram, while she posted a photo of Slate and called her his “dream date” in the caption.

