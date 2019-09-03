'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Engaged

Congrats to Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch!

TheBachelor in Paradisealums are engaged, they revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. Wendt proposed last Wednesday, just over a year after they met and started dating on season five of the Bachelor spinoff.

"You’ll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever. (See my stories for the adventure/ most nervous I’ve been my entire life!!!)," Wendt, a Canadian firefighter, captioned the slideshow. Among the photos were gorgeous snaps of his waterside proposal, as well as his lucky lady posing with her stunning ring.

Loch captioned her post: "08.28.19. I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever. ♥️ #sugar 📷: @allyandnicholas."

Wendt first appeared on season one of The Bachelorette Canada, where he got engaged to Jasmine Lorimer; they ended their engagement in April 2017, five months after the show ended. He then appeared on Bachelor Winter Games in February 2018, during which he dated Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti. They split soon after the show finished airing, and she went on to marry Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon last month.

The 35-year-old met Loch (who appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor) on Bachelor in Paradise last summer. They ended their romance before the show's finale, but ended up reconnecting and she relocated to be with him in Canada soon after.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

