Absence makes the heart grow fonder -- or at least that's what Kevin Wendt thinks on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelorette Canada star has had a solid relationship with Astrid Loch on Paradise since the beginning, but it looks like he's starting to get a little stir crazy. In ET's exclusive promo for Monday's episode, Kevin suggests he and Astrid take their relationship to the next level... by her going on a date with another guy.

"I'm really enjoying these past seven days with you. I feel like seven days could turn into 70 years, except I kind of want you to go on a date with another guy," he says. "Every guy that comes in here knows there's a big 'X' across you, like, 'She's taken.' It doesn't really push my boundaries. Like, in the real world, babe, especially after something like this show, we're both going to be pushed that way, because that's how it is."

"I kind of wish you went on four dates before I got here, so I could walk in and you'd be like, 'That's my man,'" he continues, as Astrid starts to get upset. "I can't explain it any other way."

Astrid, understandably, can't believe what she's hearing and runs upstairs to cry it out. "You just asked me to be your girlfriend! Now you're telling me that you think I should go on dates with other people so that I miss you... What?!" she says to the camera. "I can't form a sentence. I need, like, 20 minutes to calm down."

Paradise may be causing Kevin to question everything, but for his ex, Ashley Iaconetti, it was the perfect place to get engaged to Jared Haibon. Jared's proposal will air on the show later this season, but the couple is already in wedding planning mode -- and telling ET all about it.

"Oh, it is crazy. It's more stressful than we thought," Ashley told ET at Kershaw's Challenge 6th Annual Ping Ping 4 Purpose tournament in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"It's a little scary when you start to see the prices. You go wedding shopping and venue shopping and you're like, 'Oh my god, this is real and this is something we're going to have to pay for," Jared explained. "So it's a little nerve-racking but super exciting."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

