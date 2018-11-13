Armie Hammer is not happy with the rest of Hollywood!

Following the death of Marvel comics legend Stan Lee on Monday, numerous celebrities, including Chris Pratt, Hugh Jackman and Mark Hamill, shared photos of themselves with him. This prompted the Call Me by Your Name actor to hop on Twitter to chastise all the stars who are highlighting themselves in their tributes.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee,” he wrote. “No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee... no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

One fan pushed back against this statement, writing, “Maybe they’re just remembering how it felt to meet him with those photos. That’s how I would feel. I never got the chance.”

Hammer, 32, responded by encouraging lovers of Lee’s work to instead highlight things he created that moved them rather than a selfie.

“If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most,” he wrote. “Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

This isn’t the only mini-controversy that has arisen following the Marvel mastermind’s death. Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Pots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, found herself the object of intense ridicule when she posted a tribute to Lee at the bottom of a Goop advertisement for a $615 dress.

She posted a photo of herself hugging Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt, writing: “‘For my pal who asked, this @retrofete dress now for sale in the @goopshop. Thanks for the hug @prattprattpratt. UPDATE: I just heard about Stan Lee, he will be so missed. What a genius, and always so lovely. True gentleman.”

She was soon lambasted by fans for the post, which she quickly took down.

