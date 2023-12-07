Elizabeth Chambers is emerging from the shadows and opening up about her divorce from Armie Hammer following a series of disturbing allegations made against the actor.

In the trailer for her new Hulu reality TV show, Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, Chambers, 41, says the central locale of the series became a safe space for her amid struggles in her personal life.

"Grand Cayman has been a sanctuary for me," the BIRD Bakery founder says at the start of the teaser trailer. "I moved here with my husband three years ago but things have changed since then."

As Chambers discusses her split from the Call Me By Your Name actor, 37, photos and videos of are shown of the couple before their incredibly public split.

"Even in paradise, it’s hard to know who to trust," the actress says in the teaser.

Chambers and Hammer -- who share 8-year-old daughter Harper and 6-year-old son Ford -- quarantined together in the Cayman Islands during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2022, Chambers spoke with Elle and recalled the period she spent with Hammer, their two children and his late father and stepmother in the tropical destination.

"He was the worst," she told the magazine of her ex-husband.

Chambers also shared how Hammer's decision to leave the Cayman Islands and head near Joshua Tree in California, where he helped a friend refurbish an abandoned motel, affected her. "My heart was broken in nine million pieces," she told Elle, "and I still drove him to the airport."

"You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions," she said.

The couple officially split in July 2020 but only finalized their divorce and reached a custody arrangement for their two children over the summer.

Now, with her marriage officially behind her, Chambers is appearing to move on in her new reality TV series.

"Sexy and sizzling with secrets, this seductive new docusoap follows a group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats navigating the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships, and careers in the paradise that is GRAND CAYMAN," a description of the show reads.

You can watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming Hulu series in the player below:

The series also stars Nick Cannon's ex-fiancee Selita Ebanks, as well as Courtney McTaggart, Craig Jervis, Julian Foster, Aaron Bernardo, Cass Lacelle, Victoria Jurkowski, Chelsea Flynn, Teri Bilewitch, Trevor Coleman, Dillon Claassens, and Connor Bunney.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise premieres on Hulu in 2024.

