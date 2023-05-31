The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that they will not be charging Armie Hammer with sexual assault, following a two-year investigation into allegations first presented in 2021. Now, the embattled actor is refocusing his attention on his family.

A source tells ET, "Armie was shocked and didn’t know that this case was going to be dropped today."

The source adds that Hammer is "beyond elated" by the announcement, "Especially after spending so much money on legal bills."

"His highest priority right now is making things right with his kids and Elizabeth," the source says, referring to Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two kids -- 8-year-old daughter, Harper, and 6-year-old son, Ford.

According to the source, Hammer's "biggest fear is that his kids will see negative articles about him one day. So, he’s very set on building up their trust and showing them the dad and man he really is."

"Aside from that, he’s focused on his career and hopes and believes that he will work again," the source says. "He doesn’t have anything set in place yet for what he’s going to do or what his big reveal will be, but he’s looking forward to picking up the pieces and getting his life back on track."

The L.A. County DA's office released a statement on Wednesday, explaining the decision to not charge the actor following their investigation.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime. As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of Communications for DA George Gascon, said in the statement.

Unable to determine that a non-consensual, forced sexual encounter occurred, Blacknell said the DA's office could not prove the case against the Call Me By Your Name star.

"We know that it is hard for women to report sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim service representatives will be available to those who seek our victim support services," the statement continued. "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Los Angeles police launched an investigation against Hammer in May 2021, after a woman, who only identified herself as Effie, came forward, via attorney Gloria Allred, with public allegations that she was victimized by The Social Network actor in April 2017.

In a press statement at the time, Effie made several allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

Hammer's attorney denied her claims in full, telling ET in a statement at the time, "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.

In addition to costing him his marriage, the sexual assault allegations caused Hammer to lose several high-profile gigs, including Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins and the Broadway production of The Minutes. Months prior, he was involved in a scandal over social media direct messages, in which he allegedly described graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism.

That scandal would also see Hammer lose more work -- namely a starring role opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding and the Paramount+ making-of The Godfather limited series The Offer. He also was dropped by talent agency WME in early February 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles Case

Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Case Presented District Attorney's Office

Elizabeth Chambers Says Ex Armie Hammer Was 'the Worst' in Quarantine

Dakota Johnson Makes Joke About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Allegations

Armie Hammer Not Prioritizing Dating Amid ‘House of Hammer’ Attention