Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick dressed up as cowboys and opened up about their relationship in a new magazine interview.

The two cover the June issue of GQ Germany, rocking head-to-toe denim and cowboy hats.

Inside, Patrick shared what it was like growing up with his famous father and Arnold, 71, discussed his parenting ambitions.

“My vision was to create great kids,” the Terminator star and former California governor said. “What I’m proud of is that I could kind of show him the way and he knew that he has all the help in the world from me at any given time, but that he had to do the work also.”

“My dad has always taught us kids -- follow your passion, what you love,” Patrick, 25, added. “And if you follow those things then ultimately, you’re going to be successful.”

Patrick also talked about how Arnold has become a mentor to him as he navigates life and work, having pursued modeling, as well as his own acting career, starring in film and TV projects including Scream Queens and Midnight Sun.

“It’s not just father-son or friend [relationship,] but an amazing experience to get to learn first-handedly from him -- see him not just as a father, but as a mentor and someone I can learn from and grow,” Patrick explained.

Added Arnold: “We have a great father-son relationship, and we also have a great friendship.”

Arnold has three other children from his ex-wife Maria Shriver -- Christopher, 21, Katherine, 29, and Christina, 27. Additionally, he has a 21-year-old son, Joseph Baena, from a previous relationship with Mildred Baena.

Meanwhile, Arnold took to Twitter on Tuesday to assure fans he was okay after being dropkicked by an attendee at the Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg.

“Update: A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges,” he wrote. “I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.”

