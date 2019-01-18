Following in dad’s footsteps!

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 21-year-old son, Joseph Baena, might be giving his famous dad a run for his money at the gym.

Joseph, the son of Schwarzenegger and his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena, has seemingly embraced the body builder lifestyle, posting regular workout shots and videos to his Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Joseph showed off his progress by recreating one of his dad’s iconic flexing poses, writing, “Just a lil thicc.”

Back in November, he shared several videos of his workout, writing, “No coach; just lots of dedication, effort and great workout partners! #thereisnomagicpill #themeccaofbodybuilding.”

Back in July, Joseph posted a pic with his famous dad, writing, “Happy Birthday to the man that’s always pumped! Love you dad.”

Arnold is also dad to 29-year-old Katherine, 27-year-old Christina, 25-year-old Patrick, and 21-year-old Christopher with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver. Katherine recently got engaged to Chris Pratt. Here’s a look at their whirlwind romance:

