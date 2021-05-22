Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Joseph Baena Take Selfie After Hitting the Gym
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Looks Just Like Him in …
Caitlyn Jenner Running for Governor of California: How the Karda…
Remembering Olympia Dukakis: ET’s Time With the ‘Steel Magnolias…
Olympia Dukakis Dead at 89, Her ‘Moonstruck’ and ‘Steel Magnolia…
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Are Working Together on a Docuser…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Bill and Melinda Gates Split, Billie Eilish Takes Questions From…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Sarah Drew on April and Jackson’s ‘Juicy’ Reun…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Des…
Kameron Westcott Isn’t Sure ‘RHOD’ Cast Can Move Forward After S…
'Chad' Falls in Love With K-Pop's Monsta X in This Sneak Peek (E…
Oscars 2021: The Best Fashion Moments
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After:’ Kalani Contemplates a Huge …
Princess Diana's 1981 Wedding Gown to Go on Display at Kensingto…
Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena had some bonding time at the gym.
The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie of him and his famous father pumping iron. Joseph joked that he would "be hurting tomorrow" after having one of the toughest trainers.
"This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do 'forced reps' for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow," Joseph wrote. "Overloading on the rows, bench press, pull downs, etc... thankfully my studly training partner helped me get every last rep. This is another great approach to training and a fantastic way to build size and strength! Try it out with your training partner 💪."
Joseph has been following in Arnold's footsteps to become a bodybuilder, even recreating some of his father's poses from back in the days.
Joseph is the child of Arnold and his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. It was revealed in 2011 that he was his son. The Terminator star also has four children -- Patrick, Katherine, Christina and Christopher -- with his ex-wife, Maria Shriver.
Just last month, Patrick and Joseph enjoyed a rare outing together. The two, along with Joseph's girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj, were photographed on a hike. The half-siblings have not been spotted out publicly before.
See their reunion in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Spotted Out for First Time Together
Arnold Schwarzenegger Proudly Celebrates Son Joseph Baena's College Graduation
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recreates His Dad’s Bodybuilder Pose
Related Gallery