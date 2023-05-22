Arnold Schwarzenegger is once more diving into the high-octane world of spies, shootouts and fistfights in his new action comedy series, FUBAR. Which means the 75-year-old bodybuilder and screen legend has been working hard to keep fit.

Schwarzenegger walked the red carpet at the special screening of FUBAR at The Grove in Hollywood on Monday, and spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about his workout routine -- and how his love for exercise was something ingrained in him as a kid.

For Schwarzenegger, getting up early every morning to hit the gym is just a way of life.

"You know, I don't consider myself disciplined, because something that I've done since I was a little kid was workout in the morning," he shared. "I remember when my father said, 'You cannot have breakfast first, you have to earn it. You have to do two hundred sit ups and push-ups.' So that's how I grew up."

"So now, this is [what I do]. I'm now addicted to working out every day," he explained. "If I do a film, or like when I was doing FUBAR, we were working out when we were night-shooting, we were working out at three in the morning sometimes, and at five in the morning, or at nine in the morning. So it really doesn't matter. I just have to get my one-hour workout in and then some bike riding to kind of like get some cardiovascular training."

The actor added that working out isn't something reserved for actors getting fit for films or athletes gearing up for games.

"It just makes you feel good, no matter what you do," he shared. "If you do a TV series, if you do a movie, if you write a book, if you go and do a speech. Whatever you do, you need to feel fit and full of energy."

In FUBAR -- Schwarzenegger's first-ever TV series -- the action superstar plays former CIA superspy Luke Brunner, who is called out of his recent retirement to rescue an agent undercover in enemy territory who has located a weapon of mass destruction.

Much to his surprise, when he locates the agent, it discovers it's his own daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), who he didn't known was a spy at all.

FUBAR premieres May 25 on Netflix.

