With Chris Pratt having joined the Schwarzenegger family, some movie fans are already freaking out over the possibility of seeing a team-up between the Jurassic World star and his action hero father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger -- along with his Terminator: Dark Fate co-star Linda Hamilton -- sat down with ET's Lauren Zima, while promoting their hotly-anticipated action epic, and the 72-year-old superstar opened up about the possibility of starring in a project alongside Pratt in the future.

"Maybe, we haven't talked about it. But I respect him very much," Schwarzenegger shared. "I think he's a very dedicated actor and he trains really hard, he's in good shape physically, and he's talented."

"But besides all of that, he's great with my daughter," he added, "and that's the most important part."

Pratt tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger back in June, after a year of dating, and her famous father couldn't help but marvel over how "nice" Pratt truly is.

"He's just a nice man. It's always great when someone is successful and someone has a vision and someone is driven and knows where to go in their life. But if you're not kind and if you're not a real mensch, you know, then you don't have much," Schwarzenegger shared. "He is a real kind person, and he's terrific with her."

The action star is clearly a fan of his daughter's new marriage. He's also excited about the upcoming release of Terminator: Dark Fate -- the latest installment (and a soft-reboot) of the long-running franchise.

The film -- which serves as a sequel to the 1991 action classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day, while essentially ignoring the continuity of any other sequels in the franchise -- also marks the return of Hamilton's iconic hero, Sarah Connor.

"It took a little work on their part to bring me back," Hamilton admitted to ET. "Because I just was not really sure that I had anything more to say. It's been 28 years, and I'm like, 'Are you putting me in a wheelchair or what?' Because it was just so far-fetched to come back all these years later."

"But after careful consideration, and a vague outline of the story, [I began] thinking, 'I've got 28 years to fill in with character and make these decisions and then bring them to the sound stage,'" Hamilton explained. "And I went for it."

For Schwarzenegger, the decision was "much simpler," and was largely based on the involvement of James Cameron -- who directed and created the first two, most beloved films in the franchise.

"Jim Cameron told me the story after a motorcycle ride and I immediately said to him, 'I'm in. This is fantastic,'" Schwarzenegger recalled. "Especially after he told me he wanted to bring back Linda Hamilton. I couldn't wait to work with her again."

Terminator: Dark Fate also marks Cameron's return to the franchise following Judgement Day. In this case, he's served as a producer and creative consultant while Deadpool helmer Tim Miller directed.

"With a great director, you have a chance to really be successful. If you don't have a great director, then your chances are very slim," Schwarzenegger shared. "And this time, with Tim Miller, a great director, to actually execute the vision of Jim Cameron -- a great director and creator -- we felt very comfortable with that package."

Terminator: Dark Fate bursts into theaters Nov. 1.

