Chris Pratt is enjoying married life.

The 40-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star was on hand at the D23 Expo on Saturday to promote his upcoming Pixar animated film, Onward, and he opened up to ET about being in newlywed bliss with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married in June in Montecito, California, after getting engaged in January following six months of dating.

"Aww man, I'm lucky," Pratt told ET's Nischelle Turner. "God is good. I feel really good, really blessed. Everything is great."

Next for Pratt is Onward, which reunites him with his Marvel Cinematic Universe pal, Tom Holland, as they voice elf brothers.

"Onward is a film that takes place in the world of fantasy but it's modernized. We've got two elf brothers, myself and Tom Holland, and we are going on a magical quest to see if there's any magic left in the world and to ultimately try to reconnect with the father we lost," Pratt pitched. "My character is a guy who just loves everything about fantasy but not so much focused on the present world and loves his brother more than anything -- and is as helpful as he is annoying."

Pratt admitted that he thinks more about whether his son, Jack, would be able to experience his films when he picks his projects now.

"For sure, that's something that goes into my choices with the movies that I get to do," he said. "I've always wanted to do a Pixar movie. Young and old people love Pixar movies, and I'm telling you, this is no exception to how exceptional they've done with their films. This film is so good."

Pratt offered a stern warning when audiences file into the movie theater to see the film: Brings lots of tissues.

"Get ready," he promised, revealing that the story is inspired by director Dan Scanlon's real-life experiences. "You're going to laugh really hard. You're going to be swept up, but it's incredibly moving.... It's really sad."

Onward hits theaters March 6, 2020.

