An arrest warrant is issued for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and North Texas native Rashee Rice in connection to the multi-car pile-up on March 30.

The Dallas Police Department issued arrest warrants Wednesday for 23-year-old Rice and 21-year-old Theodore Knox.

The DPD investigation found that Knox was driving a Corvette and Rice was in the Lamborghini. Both were speeding in the far-left lane of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard. The Lamborghini reportedly hit the center median wall, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.

Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox is charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.

Neither Rice or Knox are in custody at this time.

DPD said the passengers in the Corvette and Lamborghini will not be charged.

On April 3, Rice issued a statement taking responsibility for his part in the crash, posting to his story on Instagram, "Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally published to CBS News Texas on April 10, 2024, at 5:24 p.m. CT.

RELATED CONTENT: