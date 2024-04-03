Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice addressed his involvement in a recent six-vehicle crash during a meeting with investigators from the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday. The athlete took to Instagram to share his statement, expressing his willingness to take responsibility and cooperate fully with authorities.

In his Instagram Story, Rice stated, "Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

According to The Dallas Morning News, a vehicle suspected to be registered or leased to Rice, was implicated in the crash around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Kristin Lowman, spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department, told The Dallas Morning News that initial investigations revealed that both a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane and subsequently lost control of their vehicles.

Two drivers received treatment at the crash site for minor injuries, while two others were transported to a hospital with similar minor injuries. Police efforts to identify the suspects are ongoing.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that Rice has secured legal representation in light of the investigation. Rice's attorney, Royce West, issued a statement on Monday, conveying the player's empathy for those affected by the accident and his commitment to cooperating with local authorities.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," West's statement read. "Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Eyewitnesses to the crash provided accounts of the incident to The Dallas Morning News. Kayla Quinn, who was driving with her young son at the time, described her car being side-swiped and witnessing multiple vehicles spinning or flipping in the air. She expressed dismay at the alleged lack of concern shown by the individuals involved in the crash, particularly given the presence of children in some of the vehicles.

Witness video footage depicts the chaotic scene, with damaged vehicles strewn across the expressway. Quinn also reported that items, including a pair of white cleats, were left behind in the Lamborghini, and there were allegations that guns and bags were removed from the vehicles before the occupants departed.

Marc Lenahan, a lawyer representing one of the victims, voiced concerns about the prevalence of joyriding in the area where the crash occurred. Lenahan indicated that he was gathering information about the incident and seeking confirmation regarding the rental status of the Lamborghini.

Rice, drafted in the second round by the Chiefs last year, made a significant impact during his rookie season as he emerged as Patrick Mahomes' primary target after Travis Kelce. He accumulated 79 receptions for 938 yards and led the team with seven touchdowns. Moreover, Rice set an NFL rookie record with 26 postseason receptions, playing a pivotal role in the Chiefs' journey to Super Bowl success.

Rice was raised in North Richland Hills, Texas, and pursued his education at Southern Methodist University (SMU) located in University Park, a suburb of Dallas.

