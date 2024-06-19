Ashanti and Nelly Are Married, Tied the Knot in 2023: Report

Ashanti and Nelly are married -- and they have been for six months, according to one report.

On Wednesday, TMZ shared that the 43-year-old singer and her 49-year-old rapper beau -- who are currently expecting their first child together and announced their engagement in April -- actually tied the knot in December in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The outlet obtained a copy of the couple's marriage certificate, which reportedly lists Nelly and Ashanti's date of marriage as Dec. 27, 2023, a whole four months before they shared the joint news of their engagement and their impending bundle of joy.

Furthermore, the news of their nuptials comes just days after ET spoke exclusively with the John Tucker Must Die star about all of the exciting things happening in their lives, including planning the wedding of her dreams and how Nelly popped the question.

Nelly and Ashanti reportedly tied the knot in December 2023, four months before they announced their pregnancy and engagement with the world - Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment," she told ET, adding that it happened as they were watching TV in bed and she was wearing his T-shirt and boxers. "We were not dressy."

"I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she described of the moment. "I FaceTimed everyone I know... I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy kind of like all in one."

Ashanti also told ET that they plan to have her give birth to their little one before holding a big wedding with family and friends, sharing that she considers factors like a beach, sunshine and palm trees all non-negotiables.

It's a joyous moment for the couple, who initially dated in the early aughts but split in 2013 after several years together. As for the rekindling of their romance -- which sent the R&B world into a frenzy -- the pair were first spotted together again last year.

In February 2023, ET spoke with Nelly at the GRAMMYs, where he shared that time had healed his and Ashanti's past wounds.

"Time does wonders for a lot of different things," he told ET. "And time is one of those things that allows you time to reflect on what's what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it's cool that we just friends."

Nelly and Ashanti reportedly rekindled their decades-long love story in 2023 - Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

The "Dilemma" emcee later confirmed that they were back together, calling it a surprise for both of them.

"It wasn't anything that I don't think was planned," Nelly shared, adding that he believes time apart played a role in their second shot at love.

He continued, "I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more. You be like, 'Yo, let me see exactly what they see.' You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that."

Ashanti and Nelly initially dated in the 2000s but parted ways in 2013, They rekindled their romance in 2023 - Prince Williams/Getty Images

Ashanti echoed her man's words during her latest interview with ET, sharing that she believes they had to separate in order to independently become the people they are today.

"The growth has been like superb, you know, like on both ends," she said of their relationship now as compared to a decade ago. "We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days."

"Now," she continued, "it's kind of like, 'All right, you good?' You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it's over... It's not like holding on and bickering and we find out what the resolution is. We apologize... It used to take me a little longer to apologize."

