Ashanti and Nelly are enjoying their time together before their baby is born! The engaged parents-to-be had a sweet date night at a Janet Jackson concert over the weekend, which the 43-year-old singer shared glimpses of on her Instagram Stories.

On Sunday, Ashanti shared videos from the concert to her Instagram Story, where the pregnant singer can be seen enjoying Jackson's Together Again Tour stop at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Nelly, 49, is the special guest opening for Jackson during the summer tour, which Ashanti highlighted in her video clips.

In one clip, Ashanti is rapping along to Nelly's song, "Air Force Ones," while wearing a bright pink varsity jacket over her white top. The first-time mom-to-be turns the camera around to show her fiancé performing onstage, panning over to the big screen to show him more clearly.

Ashanti enjoying Janet Jackon's Together Again Tour from Ashanti's June 9 Instagram Story - Instagram/Ashanti

In the next slide, Ashanti sings along to the chorus of Nelly and Kelly Rowland's smash hit, "Dilemma." She shows her belly off to the camera as she sings, "Nelly, I love you," and pans to the stage again, showing the rapper as he launches into the song's beginning.

Nelly performing on Janet Jackson's Together Again Tour from Ashanti's June 9 Instagram Story - Instagram/Ashanti

In the final video, Nelly has joined the singer and the pair watch Jackson perform onstage. As the couple sings along to Jackson's 1993 hit, "Any Time, Any Place," Nelly leans down to press a sweet kiss to his fiancée's cheek. The singer smiles and giggles as she kisses back and turns the camera to show Jackson on the stage.

Ashanti and Nelly enjoying Janet Jackon's Together Again Tour from the singer's June 9 Instagram Story - Instagram/Ashanti

It's a sweet date night as the two prepare to welcome their first child together. The "Foolish" singer announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video that shows the singer getting ready for a performance. After one of her handlers checks in on her, Ashanti's mom, Tina Douglas, checks in a second time, asking the singer how much time she needs until she's ready. Ashanti emerges -- dressed to the nines -- and responds, "I'm gonna need about nine months," prompting Tina to express shock at the pregnancy news.

She also confirmed the news of her engagement in an interview with Essence, sharing, "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

Ashanti and Nelly, who rekindled their longtime, on-again, off-again romance last year after calling it quits in 2013, have become inseparable since they sent the R&B world into a frenzy after being spotted together for the first time last year.

The baby will be Ashanti's first and Nelly's third child. The "Hot in Herre" rapper is the father of adult children, Chanelle, 29, and Cornell Haynes III, 24, from a previous relationship. Nelly also adopted his sister, Jackie Donahue's, kids -- Shawn and Sydney Thomas -- after she died from leukemia in 2005.

Ashanti recently began her maternity leave; the songstress took the stage for her final show at the Tacos & Tequila Festival in Kansas City, Kansas earlier this month. During her set, Ashanti was shocked as the prepared to sing one song, and was greeted by Lloyd, who came out and sang their hit single, "Southside."

After singing the song, Lloyd made sure that the crowd sent Ashanti well-wishes before her extended absence from the stage.

"This is gonna be Ashanti's last show before she goes on maternity leave," Llyod told the crowd.

"I did not want to miss this show, because I'm gonna miss you so much on the road," he told the singer. "Everybody out here needs to know that you changed my life and I love you so much and I'm praying for you, I hope you have a safe delivery."

Lloyd then turned his attention the crowd and asked them to yell, "Good luck, Mommy."

Since making the announcement, the "Baby" singer has not been shy about showing off her baby bump onstage and on social media.

In honor of Mother's Day, Ashanti took to Instagram to pose with Nelly and show off her baby bump.

"This Mother’s Day was so special… having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing," she wrote next to the carousel of photos featuring her, Nelly and their family.

"Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day/ Pre Mothers Day!!!!! 😆😆😆😆❤️🙏🏽🥳 #grateful 🙏🏽🥰 yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted 🤣🤣 Ps… I only had 1 plate tho 🤣🤣👀."

