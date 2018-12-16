Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross are gearing up to go on tour together, and the couple are looking forward to bringing their little girl, Jagger, along for the adventure.

ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with the happy couple and their 3-year-old daughter at Disney On Ice Presents Dare to Dream! at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday, and they opened up about their precocious progeny becoming part of their act.

"We've been in rehearsal, actually, [and] Jagger was at our rehearsal dancing it up!" Simpson said, referring to the couple's upcoming Ashlee+Evan Tour. "So we had the best background dancer ever today!"

"We just left rehearsal today, [and] we've got some rehearsals to do, but we're excited," Ross added.

The couple doesn't have a whole lot of time before their North American tour officially kicks off on Jan. 7 at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, and continues for a total of eight announced stops before wrapping up on Jan. 18 at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

"We're bringing the [whole] family on the road," Ross shared. "Everybody's coming!"

The couple has been busy with their reality show, also titled Ashlee+Evan, as well as releasing new music together.

ET caught up with the happy couple at the American Music Awards in October, and they opened up about their merged musical careers.

"It's been great. We're having so much fun and I just think that now that it's out there, it feels good," Simpson said about their songs. "And we're having fun making music together and looking forward to touring together."

For more from the couple on their exciting new projects, check out the video below.

