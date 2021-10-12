Ashlee Simpson Shares Details on Her Epic Family Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Ashlee Simpson's family is getting into Halloween this year! The 37-year-old mother of three told ET's Matt Cohen that spooky season is a special time of year for her family.
"We're definitely going to have a Halloween party because my son's first birthday is the 29th," she said of her youngest, son Ziggy, whom she shares with husband Evan Ross. "It's his first time to dress up."
For the momentous occasion, Ashlee has a themed costume planned with herself and her 6-year-old daughter, Jagger.
"[Ziggy]'s going to be a Dalmatian and Jagger's going to be Estella from Cruella, and I think I'm going to be Cruella!" she said of the fashion designer and her alter ego in the 2021 Disney live-action origin story starring Emma Stone.
Ashlee spoke with ET at a Hollywood screening for the new animated Netflix film LOL Surprise: The Movie, which she attended with Evan and Jagger.
"My daughter is obsessed with LOL, I've always gotten her the little surprises," Ashlee said of the toys. "It's cute that there's two that are sisters, so it's fun. It's like me and my sister."
LOL Surprise: The Movie is now streaming on Netflix.
