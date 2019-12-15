Ashley Graham is embracing the changes that come with pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal to fans that she's gained 50 pounds so far during pregnancy -- and she's "never felt better."

"Throughout my pregnancy so far I’ve gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don’t care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been," Graham captioned a shot of herself striking a pose on a yoga mat. "Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best."

Graham's baby boy with husband Justin Ervin is due on Jan. 11. The couple recently opened up about their excitement over becoming parents in the January issue of Vogue. Graham also discussed the advice she's gotten from celebrity mothers -- and revealed that one of her biggest questions was about how things have changed sexually for her and Ervin while she's been pregnant.

"I feel like every relationship goes in waves of sex," she said. "You’re like, 'Hey, do we need to plan this?'"

"And now, with pregnancy, things have been real-ly diff-er-ent. Because there’s this huge bulge that can be sensitive if you lay on it or go into a new position," Graham continued. "I’ve been literally asking every single one of my friends who have had babies or who’re pregnant, like, 'What positions do you guys do?' This has to be a normal conversation among mothers."

See more on Graham in the video below.

