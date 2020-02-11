Ashley Graham is forever keeping it real! The 32-year-old supermodel welcomed her son, Isaac, three weeks ago, and she isn't afraid to show off her postpartum body.

On Monday, she shared a candid mirror selfie featuring herself in a black tank top pulled up to show off her bare belly. She also is rocking a pair of grey disposable underwear, common for women who have recently delivered a baby.

"Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻‍♀️," she captioned the pic, in which she's covering her face with one hand. "After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!"

She went on to give the company Frida Mom a shoutout for providing products for new moms. The company recently made headlines after its ad featuring a postpartum mom was deemed too graphic to air during the Oscars.

"It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through," Graham wrote, not directly addressing the ad controversy.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin welcomed their son on Jan. 18.

She has since shared a photo of the little cutie breastfeeding, saying her son has "opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is."

