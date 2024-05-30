Ashley Judd is celebrating sister Wynonna Judd's birthday in the sweetest way.

Wynonna turned 60 years old on Thursday, and to commemorate the milestone birthday, Ashley, 56, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her in a joint Instagram post.

"Happy 60th Birthday to the Best Sister!" she captioned a loving video. "May your day be joyous, may your heart be free, & I am grateful for the picture- perfect day God gave us for your day, our quiet time this afternoon, and I'm eager for your special evening tonight! I love you, Sister!"

In the clip, Ashley begins, "Today is an auspicious day. It is my big sister's 60th birthday."

She then takes a walk down memory lane.

"To y'all, she's the G.O.A.T, the greatest of all time. To me, she's the one with whom I compared my mosquito bites, checked our tans in mamaw and papaw's basement, and caught crawdads in the creek at aunt Pauline and uncle Landon's farm in Lawrence County, Kentucky," she says. "She was my protector when there was that earthquake when we lived in West Hollywood. And the one with whom I walked through many difficult trials and tribulations, loneliness, poverty, some food insecurity."

Ashley also acknowledges her big sister's powerful voice and music career. Wynonna has had solo success, but was also one-half of the beloved mother-daughter duo The Judds with her late mother, Naomi Judd. As ET previously reported, Naomi -- who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 2022 at age 76 -- did not explicitly name daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her will.

"And here we are with the extraordinary lives that we have today. My big sister is one hell of a woman. She's a grandmother," Ashley says.

Wynonna is a grandmother because of her problematic daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, who gave birth to a girl, Kaliyah Chanel, while on a leave of absence from jail in March 2022. Wynonna has subsequently been taking care of her granddaughter. Wynonna's first child, Elijah Judd, does not have any children.

The actress continues, "And can you imagine growing up in the house with that voice? I was 4 years old listening to her sing to Bonnie Raitt, Joni Mitchell, The Andrews Sisters, and Led Zeppelin. To y'all, she's a legend. To me, she's sister. So, happy birthday. I love you. Holding your hand is my sweet, safe place. I'm always beside you."

Unable to hold back laughter, she finishes, "Love, your honey bunny. Happy birthday!"

Touched, Wynonna commented, "Crying. I love you."

Wynonna, who married Scott "Cactus" Moser after divorces with Arch Kelley III and D.R. Roach, also had her own Instagram post to celebrate.

"SIXTY. 👠💄✨," she captioned a stylish photo of herself rocking red high heels, which was a recreation of a childhood picture.

The pic proves that Wynonna looks good at any age.

