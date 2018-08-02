Ashton Kutcher and Florida Georgia Line Join as Judges for WeWork's Creator Awards

Ashton Kutcher has signed on to be a judge for WeWork’s upcoming Creator Awards, ET has learned.

And he isn’t the only familiar name that’s going to help find the brightest and best in countless fields. The country duo Florida Georgia Line and celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan are also on board to judge the new-yet-prestigious competition.

The Creator Awards are a global competition created by the collaborative workspace company WeWork, which aims to provide funding to non-profits, fledgling companies and game-changers who show real promise. The upcoming awards will be handing out $700,000 to the winners.

“I love a competition that supports entrepreneurs, startups, non-profits and musicians who want to change the world and make it better,” Kutcher said of the Creator Awards. “I also love Nashville and am thrilled to play a part in honoring talented and impactful creators in this community.”

In 2017, the competition’s first year, WeWork held seven Creator Awards in seven different cities, including Tel Aviv, Austin and Berlin. Among the winners was Oliver Percovich, who founded Skateistan, a non-profit that works to empower youth through skateboarding, as well as education programs.

“People told me my idea was impossible for years,” he told WeWork. “For me, it made sense. I saw the smile on the kids’ faces.”

The presentation will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 13.

