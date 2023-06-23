Ashton Kutcher borrowed a bit of Lou Gehrig's famous 1939 speech at Yankee Stadium to describe how he feels about his wife, Mila Kunis.

The That '70s Show star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a radiant photo of Kunis basking under a rainbow and arms spread wide. A picturesque blue sea and mountains served as a backdrop to the photo honoring Kunis ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary on July 4. Kutcher's caption was succinct but incredibly thoughtful.

"I'm the Luckiest man alive. #gratitude," Kutcher wrote.

After gushing over his wife, fans dropped tons of GIFs of the couple from their time as co-stars on the hit sitcom, with Kunis portraying Jackie Burkhart and Kutcher as Michael Kelso.

The couple met on the set of That '70s Show but didn't begin dating until April 2012, shortly after Kutcher split from Demi Moore. They were engaged less than two years later in February 2014 and they secretly tied the knot in 2015.

Kunis, 39, and Kutcher, 45, are parents to daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6. After nearly eight years as a married couple, the couple's love has endured and thrived.

Back in May, an eyewitness told ET that the couple looked especially in love while at Stagecoach when Nelly performed DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" and the rapper's 2002 summer anthem, "Hot in Herre."

Kutcher and Kunis are no strangers to Stagecoach. Last year, Kutcher joined country music stars Thomas Rhett and HARDY onstage to perform Garth Brooks' 1990 hit, "Friends in Low Places."

Goes without saying, #relationship goals.

