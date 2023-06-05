Watch Ashton Kutcher Shut Down Matt Rife's Dream Date With Mila Kunis

Comedian Matt Rife is fulfilling his dream of launching his first world tour, but unfortunately, he won't have his dream date, Mila Kunis, by his side.

In a promotional video for his ProbleMATTic World Tour -- set to hit cities across North America, Australia and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024 -- Ashton Kutcher makes a surprise cameo as a magic genie.

Kutcher eventually grants Rife his wish to go on a world comedy tour, however, when the comedian first asks to go on a date with Kutcher's wife, Kunis, that wish is immediately shut down.

"It's not going to happen," Kutcher says after Kunis magically appears. "She's very happily married and I’m pretty sure she’s not into problematic f**k boys."

Watch the hilarious promotional video, featuring appearances from both Kutcher and Kunis, below.

In his tour announcement press release, Rife said, "I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this lifelong dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I'm so grateful to get this opportunity, and it's even more fulfilling knowing that it's all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy," the comedian said. "I've been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I've surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it," he continued.

Rife's ProbleMATTic World Tour, produced by Live Nation, is set for more than 100 dates and will kick off on Thursday, July 20 in Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. His tour has stops across North America in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin and more this year before wrapping up 2023 with a New Year's Eve show on Sunday, Dec. 31 at The Louisville Palace in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time at MattRifeOfficial.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashton Kutcher Shares How He and Wife Mila Kunis Balance Each Other Out (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Date at Stagecoach Festival

Celeb-Loved Sneaker Brand Cariuma Launched the Perfect Everyday Shoe

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

Ashton Kutcher on Using Orange Juice in His Coffee Instead of Creamer