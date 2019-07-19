Audrina Patridge has taken legal action against her ex-husband, Corey Bohan, once again.

ET has learned that the reality star filed a motion for a domestic violence restraining order against Bohan this week. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge granted Patridge's request.

In the docs, Patridge accuses the professional BMX rider of domestic violence, listing the most recent alleged encounter as "May 2019, continuing to present." The outlet reports that Bohan has since been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from both his ex and Kirra, the 3-year-old daughter they share, until the next hearing that's scheduled for later this month.

ET has reached out to Patridge's rep and Bohan's legal team for comment.

After filing for divorce from Bohan in September 2017 following 10 months of marriage, Patridge was granted full custody of Kirra one month later. The two eventually finalized their divorce last December.

All the drama surrounding Patridge's personal life is currently being played out on The Hills: New Beginnings. During the episode that aired this week, the brunette beauty briefly opened up to co-star Heidi Montag about how she's been doing amid the ongoing battle with Bohan.

"On the personal side of things, it's just court and custody, just everything at once," she admitted. "It gets hard. It's been so hard lately."

"You get so used to having someone there all the time, and then it's just, like, getting used to being on your own," she continued, getting emotional. "And being a single mom, like really, it's hit me today."

