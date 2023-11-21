From Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston to Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle, celebs and beauty experts alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader — and it's no wonder why. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following.

Now through Monday, November 27, you can save 25% on every cult-favorite Augustinus Bader product at Violet Grey's Black Friday sale. The entire lineup of skin-transforming moisturizers that are high on our luxury skincare wish list is marked down just in time for a winter regimen revamp.

Hailed by shoppers as being a "miracle in a tube" The Rich Cream is at the top of every beauty lover's wish list. An upgraded version of the multi award-winning The Cream, the daily moisturizer hydrates deeply using clean technology and natural ingredients (like all Augustinus Bader products) to create "an optimal environment for cellular renewal," according to the brand, to give you your smoothest, most youthful-looking skin yet.

Augustinus Bader's science-forward moisturizers and eye creams work to boost the body’s natural renewal process, which results in softened fine lines, lifted skin, improved texture, and a regulated moisture balance. Ahead, shop all the best Augustinus Bader Black Friday deals from Violet Grey before they're gone in the blink of an eye.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Violet Grey Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), which has been optimized for skin cell renewal, the ingredients soak into your skin to create an optimal environment for repair and renewal. $290 $218 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Violet Grey Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream Improve the appearance of under-eye circles, puffiness, dark shadows, fine lines, and wrinkles, while boosting firmness and hydration. Powered by TFC8, the Eye Cream helps diminish the signs of aging, damage and stress, for total renewal of the delicate eye area. $220 $165 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Violet Grey Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It's the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience. $185 $139 Shop Now

