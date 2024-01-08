Auli'i Cravalho feels the love from Mean Girls fans, including one cast member from the original movie.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York City premiere of the reimagined version of the iconic 2004 film, the actress, 23, described how Lizzy Caplan, the actress who originated the role of Janis Ian -- the role Auli'i is playing in the 2024 film -- supported her leading up to the film's release.

"I got back to my hotel this afternoon after doing press all day. I was tired, I was overwhelmed and I got a beautiful bouquet and a heartfelt note from Lizzy Caplan and Barrett [Wilbert] Weed," Auli'i tells ET.

Weed originated the role of Janis Ian in the stage adaptation, which the new version pulls its music from.

"They are like, 'Congratulations on being the 3rd generation of Janis and we'll meet up with each other, and have a drink and we'll plot like the next best revenge. It was just the most incredible thing," the actress says.

The Moana star -- who showed up to the carpet rocking pink hair (even though it isn't Wednesday) -- adds that the flowers and the notes felt like an incredible sign after she was nervous to step into a role that is already beloved.

"I was worried, obviously, about touching the sacred text -- Mean Girls is iconic. I was born in 2000. This film came out in 2004. There hasn't been a time where I haven't known the three girls in pink or fetch or 'She doesn't even go here.' You know?" she raved. "These are just phrases that have been incorporated in our vocabulary so to be welcomed with open arms from Tina [Fey] and now from these beautiful Janises, I'm floored. I can't wait to hug them in there."

While it's unclear if both Caplan and Weed will attend the premiere, other stars from the original film and the Broadway musical did show their support, including the original Cady Herron, Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan talked with ET and said that she is proud to support the new cast and film and even prouder to see the original film still resonating, 20 years later.

"It's stood the test of time," she said of the 2004 film. "I feel really grateful. I mean, it's not very often that you have all these movies that do that. Mean Girls really opened the doors for a lot of things going on in schools. I think it's also a really fun movie, so it's really a blessing."

Other attendees for the event included the original Damian, Daniel Franzese, and the original Kevin Gnapoor, Rajiv Surrenda. Also present was writer/producer Tina Fey, who reprises her role as Ms. Norbury in the new movie.

Mean Girls debuts in theaters nationwide on Jan. 12.

