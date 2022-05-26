'Auntie' Queen Latifah Teaches Gabrielle Union's Daughter How to Play Pool in Sweet Video
Queen Latifah loves the kids! On Wednesday, the 52-year-old star made an appearance on the Instagram page of Kaavia James, showing off her hustling skills. The Equalizer star features in a short video on the 3-year-old's page, teaching Kaavia how to play pool.
The clip features Latifah helping Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's "Shady Baby" hold a pool stick and aiming it at a ball on the table.
"Never too early to learn to hustle," the video reads.
"Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the post on Kaavia's page was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
Union gave the hustling duo her seal of approval in the comments section, writing, "Faves ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Union and her daughter have gained many fans for their social media gags, which range from spontaneous dance parties to random shenanigans. Kaavia's willingness to participate in the videos highly depends on her moods, which Union explained to ET in March means it's all a game of chance when they get to share things.
"Some days she's into it, we have [what] we call a dance party, where we just put on whatever music and we dance to it. And some days she shows us her iPad and she's like, 'I’m on my iPad, get away, let me have my time!'" Union said. "So, if you just happen to catch her and you have your phone out, record, 'cause something cool or funny or interesting will be happening."
Looks like 'Auntie' Latifah has the magic touch!
