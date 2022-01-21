Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Twin in Hilarious Video: Watch

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia are at it again! The 3-year-old is a regular feature on her mother's Instagram page, and their shared antics never fail to delight the Bring It On actress' followers.

Union's post on Wednesday is no different -- the 49-year-old shared a video that shows Kaavia rocking a long curly wig while her mother sports a fabulous high ponytail. While Kaavia appears distracted by her tablet and playing with her curls, Union puts on an exaggerated accent and proceeds to tell their audience a story.

"Let me tell you about the time I was in Belgium..." she tells the camera, before trying to get her daughter's attention. "Remember that time, girl? At the bar in Belgium? Remember?"

Unfortunately for the Being Mary Jane star, Kaavia -- or Lattice, as Union dubs her -- does not recall sipping on Aperol spritzes in a random bar and getting an upset tummy.

"You said, 'I don't do public restrooms,' and it was a whole thing in Belgium, remember," Union continues. When Kaavia finally mumbles a few words in response, her mother gleefully answers back, "Yes, and that's how you got out of it."

Dwyane Wade, with whom Union shares Kaavia as well as Wade's 19-year-old son, Zaire, 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, and 7-year-old son, Xavier, commented on the video, writing, "I can't leave y'all alone for 2secs 😂"

The couple has always shared their sweet moments with the precocious toddler on their social media and allowed her to show her authentic self -- including her truly adorable and masterful use of side-eye -- since she was just a few months old. It inspired the pair's new children's book penned in honor of Kaavia and titled, Shady Baby.

When ET spoke with the couple in May, they opened up about how the toddler inspired the book.

"Shade is her super power because when Kaavia gives you a look, it's either you're not respecting her boundaries or something is happening that she doesn't like," Union said of the toddler. "The main takeaway is that she's free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at times Black little girl when the world has not been so kind to Black girls and women."

"We're very proud, and I think what we're most proud of is what we're trying to do with them. You know, we try to push with them, we try to push [them to be] their authentic selves," Wade shared. "We're not trying to make them wear a mask or be someone that they're not... we've done that since Zaya was three years old and we'll continue now that Kaavia is two years old."

"We really try to push them to understand that in this house, in this yard, these gates, there's freedom in here," he continued. "Because life is hard enough, you know? And we understand that, so it's our job, inside of our home, to [make sure] they feel loved, that they feel seen, that they feel heard, and they feel they can be themselves."

