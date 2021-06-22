Ava Phillippe Posts Rare Pic with Her Boyfriend and Gets a Comment From Mom Reese Witherspoon
Ava Phillippe is spending time with her beau! The 21-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Monday to share a rare pic with boyfriend Owen Mahoney.
In the sweet selfie, Ava and Owen smile for the camera as they pose on the Congress Avenue Bridge in Austin, Texas, where people gather to watch bats fly nightly.
"The bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead," Ava captioned the shot.
Reese was quick to comment on her daughter's post, gushing, "😍These two."
Back in 2019, Ava drew public attention when she shared since-deleted photos of herself and Owen at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.
At the time, comments poured in comparing Owen's appearance to that of Ava's dad. When one person expressed the opposite view, writing, "He does not look like your dad," Ava replied, "Big thx."
Ava is the eldest of Reese's three kids. The proud mom also shares Deacon, 17, with ex-husband Ryan, and Tennessee, 8, with her current husband, Jim Toth.
Watch the video below for more on Reese's family.
