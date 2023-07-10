Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Back Together After Split, Source Says

Avril Lavigne may have said see ya later, boy to Tyga, but only briefly, as it appears the pair is back together.

A source tells ET, "Tyga and Avril are back together after their split. They were still hanging out and talking after their breakup and decided to give things another shot."

Per the source, the two are not jumping back into things and are just keeping their relationship casual for now.

"They're enjoying their time together," the source adds.

Rumblings of a reconciliation started after Avril and Tyga were spotted together at a Fourth of July party last week in Las Vegas, just weeks after their split.

Avril, 38, performed with Marshmello at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn in Sin City July 1 and was seen chatting and hanging out with Tyga, 33, at the venue following her appearance.

Following the sighting, an eyewitness told ET, "Tyga and Avril arrived together at The h.wood Group's Red, White, and Bootsy July 4th party at Nobu Malibu. They hung out while there and seemed like they had a fun time. They didn’t show signs of PDA, but they left on the early side together."

Despite the reunion, a source maintained to ET that the pair was still "just friends."

News broke on June 20 that Avril and Tyga had called it quits on their brief romance.

A source told ET at the time, "Tyga and Avril broke up recently. It just didn’t work out and the relationship ran its course. The breakup was a mutual decision and they are friends."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Speculation about a romance between the pair began in April, after TMZ published photos of the "Sk8er Boi" singer hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends, with Avril just the month prior calling off her engagement with musician Mod Sun.

The following month, Avril and the rapper further fueled romance rumors when they were spotted together in Paris. Avril and Tyga seemingly confirmed their coupling by packing on the PDA while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. In pictures from the event, the "Rack City" rapper and the Canadian songstress were seen sharing a kiss on the lips.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Inside the party, the musicians were spotted with their arms around each other as they mingled with other guests.

At the time, ET had learned that things between Avril and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair was having a lot of fun together. They connected over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it was easy and nice.

During the course of their relationship, they made several public appearances together, with Tyga gifting Avril a custom chain worth a reported $80,000.

RELATED CONTENT:

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Celebrate Fourth of July Together After Split

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Split After Several Months of Dating

Tyga Buys Avril Lavigne a Custom $80,000 Necklace Amid New Romance

Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery