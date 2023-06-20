Avril Lavigne and Tyga Split After Several Months of Dating

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are done -- and the breakup wasn't complicated.

A source tells ET, "Tyga and Avril broke up recently. It just didn’t work out and the relationship ran its course. The breakup was a mutual decision and they are friends."

TMZ was the first to report the news.

In April, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.

The following month, the "Sk8er Boi" singer and the rapper fueled romance rumors when they were spotted together in Paris. Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, packed on the PDA while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. In pictures from the event, the "Rack City" rapper and the Canadian singer were seen sharing a kiss on the lips.

Inside the party, the musicians were spotted with their arms around each other as they mingled with other guests.

At the time, ET had learned that things between Lavigne and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair was having a lot of fun together. They connected over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it was easy and nice.

During the course of their relationship, Tyga kept his lady icy as he purchased a custom chain worth a reported $80,000.

A month prior to their relationship, Lavigne called off her engagement with musician Mod Sun. At the time, a source told ET that the couple had been having a hard time in their relationship for a while.

"Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time," a source close to the singer told ET. "And after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her."

