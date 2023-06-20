Avril Lavigne and Tyga Split After Several Months of Dating
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in New Pics
Prince Louis Steals The Show Eating S'mores While Volunteering A…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-Filled Date Night at…
'AJLT' Cast Reacts to Kim Cattrall's Return as Samantha Jones (E…
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recall Their First Meeti…
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
'Dallas' Cast Reunites for the 45th Anniversary and Shares Show …
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
Gigi Hadid Reveals Joe Jonas Asked Her Out When She Was Just 13 …
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
Why Kristin Davis Addressed Age-Shaming Comments About Cosmetic …
'90 Day Fiancé’: Jasmines Cries Hysterically During Argument Wit…
Inside Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel's Best TikTok Moments Ever
Dani Hampson’s Family Pays Tribute After She Died on Her and Tom…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Break From Filming 'Kardas…
Gwyneth Paltrow's Teenage Daughter Recreates Mom's Iconic Oscars…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga are done -- and the breakup wasn't complicated.
A source tells ET, "Tyga and Avril broke up recently. It just didn’t work out and the relationship ran its course. The breakup was a mutual decision and they are friends."
TMZ was the first to report the news.
In April, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.
The following month, the "Sk8er Boi" singer and the rapper fueled romance rumors when they were spotted together in Paris. Lavigne, 38, and Tyga, 33, packed on the PDA while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. In pictures from the event, the "Rack City" rapper and the Canadian singer were seen sharing a kiss on the lips.
Inside the party, the musicians were spotted with their arms around each other as they mingled with other guests.
At the time, ET had learned that things between Lavigne and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair was having a lot of fun together. They connected over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it was easy and nice.
During the course of their relationship, Tyga kept his lady icy as he purchased a custom chain worth a reported $80,000.
A month prior to their relationship, Lavigne called off her engagement with musician Mod Sun. At the time, a source told ET that the couple had been having a hard time in their relationship for a while.
"Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time," a source close to the singer told ET. "And after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her."
RELATED CONTENT:
Tyga Buys Avril Lavigne a Custom $80,000 Necklace Amid New Romance
Avril Lavigne's Juno Awards Speech Interrupted by Topless Streaker
Avril Lavigne Seen Kissing Tyga After Ending Engagement to Mod Sun