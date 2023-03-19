Tyga Buys Avril Lavigne a Custom $80,000 Necklace Amid New Romance
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Why Helen Mirren Hid Her Finger Injury on 'Shazam: Fury of the G…
Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’: Behind the Scenes, Rehear…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Gina Rodriguez 'So Overjoyed' as She Prepares for Baby No. 1 (Ex…
Christine Brown's Boyfriend: Everything We Know About David Wool…
Niall Horan Reacts to 'The Voice' Contestant's Harry Styles-Insp…
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'Cruel' Form of Dementia Months Afte…
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Kiss During Valentine’s Day Getaway O…
Tamar Braxton Celebrates Her Birthday With New Fiancé Jeremy 'JR…
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Brownlee Welcomes F…
Shawn Mendes Is ‘Happy’ With Sabrina Carpenter (Source)
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
'Vanderpump Rules': Katie Maloney Calls Out Raquel Leviss for 'P…
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Tyga is sparing no expense when it comes to his lady love, Avril Lavigne.
Over the weekend, Lavigne was spotted wearing some new bling, courtesy of the "Rack City" rapper.
Celebrity jeweler, Eric Mavani, told TMZ that Tyga gifted Lavigne the custom diamond chain on Thursday, noting to the outlet that the piece is worth $80,000.
The Mavani & Co Jewelry founder says the chain features 50 carats of white and black diamonds, as well as pink sapphires.
In a photo of the necklace, shared on Mavani's Instagram, the piece has several pendants on it, including two of the letter "A" written over a pink heart -- done in a pop-punk style -- as well as two skulls and crossbones accessorized with pink ribbons. Lavigne's first name also takes center stage at the front of the necklace.
Per TMZ, Tyga reached out to Mavani right before the duo's Paris Fashion Week outing, to make the piece.
On March 6, Tyga, 33 and Lavigne, 38, were spotted getting cozy at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of the PFW festivities, where they seemingly confirmed their relationship with a kiss -- just one month after Lavigne's engagement to Mod Sun came to an end.
In one pic from the event, Tyga is seen kissing Lavigne on the lips, as she stands with her arms around his neck. Another shot shows the duo happily laughing together, while a third photo shows them holding hands as they exit the party.
In the wake of those pics, ET learned that things between Lavigne and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair is having a lot of fun together.
They connect over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it's easy and nice. They're cute with each other and the attraction between them is strong.
The Paris PDA moment wasn't the first time the pair has been seen out together, either. Last month, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.
Days later, however, reports surfaced that Lavigne and Mod Sun's engagement had ended, with a source close to the former singer telling ET, "Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her."
Mod Sun reacted to the breakup shortly thereafter, writing on Instagram, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed."
"I just know there’s a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he added. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."
RELATED CONTENT:
Avril Lavigne's Juno Awards Speech Interrupted by Topless Streaker
Avril Lavigne Seen Kissing Tyga After Ending Engagement to Mod Sun
Mod Sun Breaks Silence on Avril Lavigne Split After Engagement Ends
Related Gallery