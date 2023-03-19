Tyga Buys Avril Lavigne a Custom $80,000 Necklace Amid New Romance

Tyga is sparing no expense when it comes to his lady love, Avril Lavigne.

Over the weekend, Lavigne was spotted wearing some new bling, courtesy of the "Rack City" rapper.

Celebrity jeweler, Eric Mavani, told TMZ that Tyga gifted Lavigne the custom diamond chain on Thursday, noting to the outlet that the piece is worth $80,000.

The Mavani & Co Jewelry founder says the chain features 50 carats of white and black diamonds, as well as pink sapphires.

In a photo of the necklace, shared on Mavani's Instagram, the piece has several pendants on it, including two of the letter "A" written over a pink heart -- done in a pop-punk style -- as well as two skulls and crossbones accessorized with pink ribbons. Lavigne's first name also takes center stage at the front of the necklace.

Per TMZ, Tyga reached out to Mavani right before the duo's Paris Fashion Week outing, to make the piece.

On March 6, Tyga, 33 and Lavigne, 38, were spotted getting cozy at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of the PFW festivities, where they seemingly confirmed their relationship with a kiss -- just one month after Lavigne's engagement to Mod Sun came to an end.

In one pic from the event, Tyga is seen kissing Lavigne on the lips, as she stands with her arms around his neck. Another shot shows the duo happily laughing together, while a third photo shows them holding hands as they exit the party.

In the wake of those pics, ET learned that things between Lavigne and Tyga turned romantic and that the pair is having a lot of fun together.

They connect over shared interests like music and fashion, and also have mutual friends, so it's easy and nice. They're cute with each other and the attraction between them is strong.

The Paris PDA moment wasn't the first time the pair has been seen out together, either. Last month, TMZ published photos of Lavigne hugging Tyga after they had dinner together. At the time, though, the outlet said they were just friends.

Days later, however, reports surfaced that Lavigne and Mod Sun's engagement had ended, with a source close to the former singer telling ET, "Things haven't been great between Avril and Mod Sun for quite some time, and after trying to make things work, Avril realized the relationship wasn't right for her."

Mod Sun reacted to the breakup shortly thereafter, writing on Instagram, "In 1 week my entire life completely changed."

"I just know there’s a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he added. "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

