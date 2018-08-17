FLASHBACK: The Biggest Moments From the Best VMAs Ever in 2000!

The MTV Video Music Awards are always fun, unexpected and more often than not, controversial, and we're looking back at one of the most memorable years in the show's history.

The 2000 VMAs marked a defining moment for Britney Spears, who stripped down to a nude-colored body suit during her performance of her hit, "Oops!... I Did It Again."

"This was kind of a turning point in Britney Spears' career," ETonline's Sophie Schillaci said. "Between the fashion and the amazing dance moves, she really shed her Mickey Mouse Club image and proved to us that she was all grown up."

But Britney wasn't the only one to use the VMA stage to make a statement that year. Nelly, 'NSYNC and Eminem -- arguably some of the biggest music stars that year -- all made an impact during the ceremony.

'NSYNC's TV head dance, in which the screens on top of their bodies showed their faces moving in a way that matched their dance moves, still holds up today. (Seriously, how did they pull that off?!) Nelly's impromptu "Country Grammar" performance brought the house down when DMX was a no-show, and Eminem grabbed everyone's attention by leading an army of lookalikes through Radio City Music Hall for "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am."

"They all had their hair dyed platinum blond," Schillaci said. "And later that night, he ended up winning Video of the Year for 'The Real Slim Shady.'"

And who can forget the classic couples who showed up arm-in-arm?

Jennifer Lopez -- who will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award at this year's show -- gave a special shout out to her then-boyfriend Puff Daddy while accepting her first moon man for Best Dance Video, and Britney Spears was still going strong with her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

J.Lo and Puff dated for two years before calling it quits in 2001 and Britney and Justin were together for three years before going their separate ways in 2002.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Beyonce, then 19 years old, had yet to start a romance with future husband Jay Z and she was still committed to Destiny's Child. The GRAMMY winner told ET 15 years ago that her mother Tina Knowles dressed the entire group for the show.

"Being here is definitely a highlight," Beyonce told ET. "We're nominated for three awards."

Destiny's Child enjoyed their win for Best R&B Video that year, but Limp Bizkit's Moonman for Best Rock Video was tainted by Tim Commerford. The Rage Against The Machine bassist climbed up scaffolding on stage during the band's acceptance speech and refused to come down.

"There was absolute chaos on stage and the audience was calling for him to jump," Schillaci said. "He ended up spending the night in jail."

Tune in for the VMAs on Monday, Aug. 20 on MTV.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B to Open the MTV VMAs Just 2 Months After Giving Birth

MTV VMAs 2018: How to Watch, Who’s Performing and More!

Taylor Swift's Complete MTV VMAs History: The Biggest Performances, Shadiest Speeches and Kanye Drama!

Related Gallery