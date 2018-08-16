Cardi B to Open the MTV VMAs Just 2 Months After Giving Birth

Cardi B is back!

On Thursday, MTV announced that the 25-year-old rapper will open the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday, Aug. 20 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The exciting news comes just two months after Cardi welcomed her first child, daughter Kulture, with husband Offset.

The "I Like It" rapper -- who leads the nominations with 10 nods -- shared the exciting news on Instagram with a screenshot of MTV's tweet. "See you there!" she captioned the post.

🚨WANNA PARTY WITH CARDI?🚨@iamcardib will open the #VMAs. You don’t wanna miss this. August 20th at 9p on @MTV 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1HLYT3Muig — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 15, 2018

See you there ! A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Aug 15, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

Cardi later clarified that while she will be opening the awards show, she will not be performing. Viewers, however, will see a slew show-stopping performances throughout the night, with Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic featuring Ryan Tedder, Post Malone, Travis Scott and Panic! At The Disco all confirmed to take the stage. Nicki Minaj, Cardi's on-off frenemy, will also deliver a "special remote performance" from an unspecified location in NYC.

In addition, fans can expect to see appearances from Backstreet Boys, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Millie Bobby Brown, Blake Lively and more! On top of all that, Jennifer Lopez will take home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at the show for the first time since 2001.

