Awkwafina to Host 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Awkwafina just landed a major gig.

After becoming a summer breakout star, starring in films like Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, the 29-year-old actress is set to host the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, Nov. 4, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

The awards show will be a big night for Awkwafina, as her hit romcom movie, Crazy Rich Asians, will be recognized during the ceremony with the Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award for its talented cast, which also includes Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan and Ken Jeong, among many others.

Other honorees that night are Nicole Kidman, who was selected for the Hollywood Career Achievement Award, Glenn Close, who will receive the Hollywood Actress Award and Hugh Jackman, who will be honored with the Hollywood Actor Award. Additionally, Black Panther will receive the Hollywood Film Award for 2018.

Awkwafina's hosting news comes weeks after she made history when she became the first Asian American woman to emcee Saturday Night Live in 18 years since Lucy Liu in 2000.

"I just want to say, and this is a true story, back in 2000 I came here to 30 Rock and waited outside when my idol Lucy Liu hosted SNL," she recalled during her opening monologue. "I was a kid and I didn't have a ticket, so I knew that I wasn't getting in. I just wanted to be near the building and I remember how important that episode was for me, and how it totally changed what I thought was possible for an Asian American woman."

See more on Awkwafina in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Black Panther' to Receive 2018 Hollywood Film Award

'Crazy Rich Asians' to Receive Ensemble Honor at 2018 Hollywood Film Awards (Exclusive)

'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Awkwafina Says She Did the Movie to Make Her Grandma Proud (Exclusive)

Related Gallery