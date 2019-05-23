Ayesha Curry Calls Out Troll for Body Shaming Her 10-Month-Old Son

Ayesha Curry isn't standing for negative comments about her kids.

The 30-year-old cookbook author posted a fun family photo on Tuesday after husband Stephen Curry and his team, Golden State Warriors, won the NBA Western Conference Championship.

In the pic, Ayesha is holding her and Steph's 10-month-old son, Canon, while the couple's two daughters, 6-year-old Riley and 3-year-old Ryan, are posing front and center.

"Infinitely proud of these guys. God's grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful," she captioned the photo. "Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective."

The mother of three then quoted the Bible verse Matthew 6:33.

After posting the pic, one of Ayesha's Instagram followers asked, "Are you pregnant again?????" She replied, "Absolutely not, LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo."

Ayesha's response prompted many of her fans to remark on her baby's weight. "Thirty lbs?!?!? He’s bigger than my 19 month old nephew," read one comment.

In a since-deleted comment, one Instagram user wrote: "Maybe portion-control his food a bit."

Ayesha fired back, "Excuse you? No. Just no."

Back in November, Ayesha shared with ET how her home life has changed since the birth of Canon.

"I'm balancing everything. It’s been crazy, but I like to call it beautiful chaos," she gushed. "He’s finally getting a little chub on him, so I’m really happy. It’s crazy having a boy though. It’s so different from having my two girls. Totally different vibes in the house. We finally got a little more testosterone."

Here's more with the proud mama:

