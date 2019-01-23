Azealia Banks was allegedly kicked off a plane and she’s not happy about it.



On Monday, the rapper claimed in a series of videos on her Instagram Story that she was booted off her flight from London to Dublin after getting into an alleged altercation with someone in the flight’s crew.



“It’s like every time I come into the U.K. there’s always some f**king s**t with these airline people. They’re always starting s**t with me,” she rants.



Later, Banks claims a staff member approached her and the individuals she was with and started asking questions, which the rapper chose not to answer. This allegedly prompted the attendant to choose to sit nearby and watch Banks and her travel companions closely.



“I’m like ‘Girl, don’t stare at me. I didn’t fill out your Aer Lingus work application,’” she continues, adding that this employee apparently spoke with the flight’s captain afterward, claiming Banks threatened her.



“She … lies and says that I said like, ‘Oh, like, don’t stare at me, I’ll sort you out,'” she says. “What are you f**king talking about? I’m from New York City, I don’t say s**t like that … I don’t even use that kind of slang.”



While breaking down in tears, Banks claims that the flight’s crew then surrounded her and started “chastising me like some f**king animal.”

She says she got off the plane to end the dramatic situation but she wasn’t done sharing her side of the story.



“I’ve worked too hard in my life to be cornered by some ugly Irish b***h. They are ugly Irish women here,” she states, before adding, “I’m really just trying to calm down right now.”

She concluded by claiming that the flight's crew said she could no longer fly Aer Lingus after the alleged altercation. However, she had found another flight to Dublin.

Aer Lingus has provided a statement to other outlets regarding the alleged incident, stating: "The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord, while all other guests remained on board. As they had luggage in the hold, the flight was delayed while that luggage was sourced. The flight departed Gatwick at 12:07 and landed in Dublin at 13:22 that day. Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour. The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.”



Monday's alleged altercation isn’t the first time that the rapper has found herself at the center of a scandalous scene on a flight. According to TMZ, in 2015, she exploded on a flight attendant after a flight from NYC to L.A., calling the employee a homophobic slur (on camera) after allegedly punching a fellow passenger when they wouldn’t get out of her way. Reportedly, when the captain informed her that the police had been called, she reportedly ran off the plane, leaving her phone.



