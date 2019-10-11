Baby Ariel Debuts 'Wildside' Single

Social media phenomenon Baby Ariel has dropped a brand new single.

Baby Ariel, whose real name is Ariel Rebecca Martin, released her song, "Wildside" -- her take on Lou Reed’s 1972 hit, "Walk on the Wild Side" -- as well as the self-directed video on Thursday. The song is a heartfelt message to millions of fans that it’s OK to be yourself even if you don’t know who you are just yet, and the 18-year-old star gets vulnerable in the video, stripping off her makeup and fancy party dress.

The video also features a boy who changes from a suit and tie into a gown, and he eventually presents himself to his father at the end of the video.

Baby Ariel -- who was named by Billboard as No. 1 on its 2018 “10 Rising Artists Under 21” list -- is certainly busy these days. She's celebrating the release of "Wildside” with an upcoming interview on ABC's Nightline, and she's also starring in Zombies 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Disney Channel's hit movie, Zombies, out early 2020.

