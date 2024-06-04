With a new baby on the way, a baby shower is likely in your future. To get what you truly need, a baby registry is key. With a baby registry, you can show guests all the items you wish to receive in one place, so you don't receive items you don't want or get duplicate gifts.

There are many places to sign up for a baby registry, so you may not know where to start. We've broken down the perks of some of the top registry sites, including Amazon, Babylist, Target, Walmart, Pottery Barn Kids and MyRegistry.

If you're a brand loyalist, you may want to sign up with someone like Pottery Barn Kids exclusively for the perks. Or, if you want to scan the whole web, services like Babylist let you compile what you need from multiple sites. Some services even send free gift boxes with samples when you sign up.

This one's not up to the stork: Pick a baby registry below, and shop some of our top items to add to your registry. From strollers to diaper bags, these are the things you'll want once your baby arrives. If you know an expecting parent or you're attending a baby shower soon and are at a loss for what to give the parents-to-be, these items are sure to put a smile on their face too.

Where to Start Your Baby Registry

It's never been simpler to start an online registry. Sign up for a baby registry at one or more of these sites.

Amazon

Amazon offers an undeniably huge selection of products you can add to your registry. When everything on your registry is purchased, you'll receive a 15% completion discount that you can use as many times as you like during your eligibility window, for a maximum savings of $300. Prime members also get a free gift box with samples and full-size gifts for both parents and babies. You can even return eligible gifts from your registry for up to one year.

Get Started With Amazon

Babylist

Babylist lets you add items from any store to your registry. They also have shopping guides for inspiration, in case you're not sure what to add to your list. Once people start purchasing from your registry, you'll be shipped a free box of goodies to try.

Get Started With Babylist

Target

If you create a baby registry at Target, you can access exclusive 20% off deals for babies and caregivers all year long. Eight weeks before the expected due date, you’ll receive a coupon to get 15% off everything left on your registry, plus anything else that you’d like to add to it. You can return anything from your registry for free for up to a year. Once someone purchases from your registry, you'll receive a free welcome kit (valued at over $100) with gifts for you and your baby.

Get Started With Target

Walmart

Shop the huge selection at Walmart. You can even scan items in-store to add to your Walmart baby registry. You can return eligible items on your registry for free for a year.

Get Started With Walmart

Pottery Barn Kids

If you love the quality at Pottery Barn Kids, register with them for some perks. If you add at least $1,000 worth of baby products to your registry, you'll be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 Pottery Barn Kids gift card. Pottery Barn Kids offers free nursery design and registry advice. Plus, you'll be eligible for a 15% registry discount starting 60 days prior to your expected birth. You can use this discount for up to 180 days post the expected birth date as well.

Get Started With Pottery Barn Kids

MyRegistry

You can add items from all stores to your MyRegistry list. You can even scan barcodes in stores to add to your registry. MyRegistry also lets you add a cash gift fund, if you'd prefer.

Get Started With MyRegistry

What to Add to Your Baby Registry

Check out these essentials from Amazon, Walmart and more stores, which make great additions to your baby registry.

Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine and Projector Amazon Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine and Projector This sound machine comes with three soothing sound options and three nursery lullabies to create a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for better sleep. The soft glow of the projector acts as a nightlight and it can also project images onto the wall or ceiling of your little one's nursery. $30 $20 Shop Now