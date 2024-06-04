Oh, baby! Here's where you should start when creating a baby registry.
With a new baby on the way, a baby shower is likely in your future. To get what you truly need, a baby registry is key. With a baby registry, you can show guests all the items you wish to receive in one place, so you don't receive items you don't want or get duplicate gifts.
There are many places to sign up for a baby registry, so you may not know where to start. We've broken down the perks of some of the top registry sites, including Amazon, Babylist, Target, Walmart, Pottery Barn Kids and MyRegistry.
If you're a brand loyalist, you may want to sign up with someone like Pottery Barn Kids exclusively for the perks. Or, if you want to scan the whole web, services like Babylist let you compile what you need from multiple sites. Some services even send free gift boxes with samples when you sign up.
This one's not up to the stork: Pick a baby registry below, and shop some of our top items to add to your registry. From strollers to diaper bags, these are the things you'll want once your baby arrives. If you know an expecting parent or you're attending a baby shower soon and are at a loss for what to give the parents-to-be, these items are sure to put a smile on their face too.
Where to Start Your Baby Registry
It's never been simpler to start an online registry. Sign up for a baby registry at one or more of these sites.
Amazon
Amazon offers an undeniably huge selection of products you can add to your registry. When everything on your registry is purchased, you'll receive a 15% completion discount that you can use as many times as you like during your eligibility window, for a maximum savings of $300. Prime members also get a free gift box with samples and full-size gifts for both parents and babies. You can even return eligible gifts from your registry for up to one year.
Babylist
Babylist lets you add items from any store to your registry. They also have shopping guides for inspiration, in case you're not sure what to add to your list. Once people start purchasing from your registry, you'll be shipped a free box of goodies to try.
Target
If you create a baby registry at Target, you can access exclusive 20% off deals for babies and caregivers all year long. Eight weeks before the expected due date, you’ll receive a coupon to get 15% off everything left on your registry, plus anything else that you’d like to add to it. You can return anything from your registry for free for up to a year. Once someone purchases from your registry, you'll receive a free welcome kit (valued at over $100) with gifts for you and your baby.
Walmart
Shop the huge selection at Walmart. You can even scan items in-store to add to your Walmart baby registry. You can return eligible items on your registry for free for a year.
Pottery Barn Kids
If you love the quality at Pottery Barn Kids, register with them for some perks. If you add at least $1,000 worth of baby products to your registry, you'll be entered for a chance to win a $1,500 Pottery Barn Kids gift card. Pottery Barn Kids offers free nursery design and registry advice. Plus, you'll be eligible for a 15% registry discount starting 60 days prior to your expected birth. You can use this discount for up to 180 days post the expected birth date as well.
Get Started With Pottery Barn Kids
MyRegistry
You can add items from all stores to your MyRegistry list. You can even scan barcodes in stores to add to your registry. MyRegistry also lets you add a cash gift fund, if you'd prefer.
What to Add to Your Baby Registry
Check out these essentials from Amazon, Walmart and more stores, which make great additions to your baby registry.
State Lorimer Diaper Bag
This sleek diaper backpack features a changing pad, a strap that attaches to your stroller, a luggage sleeve and more.
Bashful Lamb Baby Stuffed Animal Security Blanket
This bashful lamb holds onto baby's security blanket.
Amuseable Moon Plush
Baby can enjoy nighttime snuggles with this moon plush.
SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Cry-Activated Baby Soother
The SwaddleMe Mommies Melodies Lamb soother features six relaxing lullabies and sounds (including nature noises and a heartbeat-style rhythm) to help keep your little one calm.
Aveeno Baby Gentle Bath Wash and Shampoo
Aveeno's best-selling body wash and shampoo is made with natural oat extract to gently nourish and cleanse your baby's delicate skin and hair.
Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount
Keep a watchful eye over your baby with this smart baby monitor, which lets you view your child from anywhere, offers sleep tracking and analytics, tracks crying to alert you when you're needed and more. It's the next best thing to being by your baby 24/7.
Homedics MyBaby SoundSpa Lullaby Sound Machine and Projector
This sound machine comes with three soothing sound options and three nursery lullabies to create a relaxing and peaceful atmosphere for better sleep. The soft glow of the projector acts as a nightlight and it can also project images onto the wall or ceiling of your little one's nursery.
Sejoy Multi-Function Baby Food Maker
Suitable for all fruits, vegetables and meats, the 5-in-1 baby food processor offers a steaming basket for tasty and healthy homemade food.
Baby Jogger Summit X3 Single Jogging Stroller
This is the perfect stroller for those who love to jog and go on walks.
Jeep TurboGlyde Jogging Stroller by Delta Children
Whether you're hitting the running trail or strolling the sidewalk, Jeep's all-terrain jogger features next-level maneuverability, a one-step back brake and a front swivel wheel for 360-degrees of ultra-smooth steering.
