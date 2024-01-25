Amanda Stanton is officially a mom of three!

On Thursday, the 33-year-old Bachelor alum and husband Michael Fogel announced the arrival of their first child together, Stanton's third, on Instagram. "she's finally here 🕊️," the couple wrote in a joint post. "1.24.24 at 1:40pm in room 42."

In the sweet snaps, the pair is seen cradling their baby girl at the hospital. The newborn joins Stanton's two other daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

Stanton entered Bachelor Nation in 2016 on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. She and Fogel tied the knot in September 2022 following a nine-month engagement. In August 2023, the former Bachelor star announced she and Fogel were expecting.

"Baby Fogel due in January," she wrote on Instagram. "We have some catching up to do! I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!! The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!"

At the time, the mom of three also shared that she broke the news of her pregnancy to her daughters with a custom cake with the phrase "Big Sisters" written on it. As the girls attempted to figure out what it meant, Charlie asked, "Wait, we're big sisters?"

Kinsley figured it out first, exclaiming, "So you actually did go to the doctor!"

Charlie then squealed, "Wait, for real? Oh my god!"

The newborn's name has yet to be revealed.

