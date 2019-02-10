'Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Unveils Newborn Daughter’s Name Nearly One Week After Water Birth
Welcome to the world Ruthie Ray!
Bekah Martinez took to Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable shot of her newborn daughter -- whom she shares with boyfriend, Grayston Leonard -- and announce her name. The sweet pic features the baby girl lying peacefully on a pink blanket, with Scrabble tiles in front of her that read, "Baby Ruth."
"Introducing... Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard ✨ (aka Ruthie Ray)," Martinez captioned the precious photo.
The 24-year-old Bachelor alum went on to explain the meaning behind her first child's name, whom she welcomed via a water birth last week.
"Ruth= Grayston’s grandmother’s name, and one of my favorite biblical stories. Hebrew for friend or companion," she wrote. "Ray= ...Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute."
"De La Luz= My dad’s middle name. Spanish for 'of the light.' A tribute to my Mexican heritage," she continued. "Leonard= Her Daddy’s last name. ❤️"
Since welcoming Ruthie Ray, Martinez has shared a few photos of her daughter. Those included a shot right after her water birth, one of the baby in a car seat just four hours after she was born, another of Martinez breastfeeding and a final pic of Leonard cradling his daughter.
Watch the video below for more celeb baby news:
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to First Child
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Beach Pic
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant
Related Gallery