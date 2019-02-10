Welcome to the world Ruthie Ray!

Bekah Martinez took to Instagram on Saturday to share an adorable shot of her newborn daughter -- whom she shares with boyfriend, Grayston Leonard -- and announce her name. The sweet pic features the baby girl lying peacefully on a pink blanket, with Scrabble tiles in front of her that read, "Baby Ruth."

"Introducing... Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard ✨ (aka Ruthie Ray)," Martinez captioned the precious photo.

The 24-year-old Bachelor alum went on to explain the meaning behind her first child's name, whom she welcomed via a water birth last week.

"Ruth= Grayston’s grandmother’s name, and one of my favorite biblical stories. Hebrew for friend or companion," she wrote. "Ray= ...Because Ruthie Ray is too damn cute."

"De La Luz= My dad’s middle name. Spanish for 'of the light.' A tribute to my Mexican heritage," she continued. "Leonard= Her Daddy’s last name. ❤️"

Since welcoming Ruthie Ray, Martinez has shared a few photos of her daughter. Those included a shot right after her water birth, one of the baby in a car seat just four hours after she was born, another of Martinez breastfeeding and a final pic of Leonard cradling his daughter.

