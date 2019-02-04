'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to First Child

Bekah Martinez is a mom!

The Bachelor alum gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, he revealed on Instagram on Monday, just over a year after Martinez made her debut on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Leonard also shared the first photo of their little one, but has yet to reveal the baby's name.

Martinez, 23, celebrated her baby shower in early January, alongside fellow Bachelor alum Seinne Fleming and former Bachelor producer Elan Gale.

The brunette beauty first announced her pregnancy in September, revealing to PureWow that she found out she was pregnant just three months into her relationship with Leonard. Regardless of the surprise, Martinez said the news was "legitimately a dream come true."

“It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long,” she said. “I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

Martinez told the outlet that while she and Leonard are happy and in love, marriage isn't in the cards right now. “It’s a horrible idea for us to consider with all of the hormones and the stress we’re experiencing,” Martinez shared. “The last thing we need is to consider another commitment on top of what we’re already going through… Regardless, we’re bound together by sharing this little life.”

The former reality star made a big impact during her time on The Bachelor -- first, for her relationship with Luyendyk, who is 14 years her senior, and second, for her mom reporting her missing, when she was just enjoying time off-the-grid at a marijuana farm. It's that experience that Martinez said makes her hope her child stays off of reality TV.

“I don’t really want my child to get reported missing on a weed farm,” she quipped.

Though things didn't work out between Martinez and Luyendyk, both are becoming parents this year. Luyendyk, who proposed to Lauren Burnham on After the Final Rose after his Bachelor finale breakup with Becca Kufrin, married Burnham in January. They're expecting a baby girl in June.

