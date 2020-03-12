Hannah Ann Sluss has her eye on a Bachelor franchise alum following her split from Peter Weber. Just days after Weber's proposal and subsequent breakup from Sluss aired during the season finale of The Bachelor, the 23-year-old model stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Showon Friday to reveal which Bachelor Nation alum she'd like to date.

"I think this is the easiest question. Tyler Cameron," she tells guest co-host Sean Hayes of Bachelorette Hannah Brown's runner-up.

If things don't work out with Cameron, Sluss, who confirms that she's single "and ready to mingle," may try her luck on another Bachelor show.

"There might be a bikini waiting for me," she teases of the possibility of her appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. "I don't know! Maybe."

She also spills some tea about dating Weber, even offering a cringe and a shrug when asked if her ex-fiancé is a good kisser. "I don't know about that one," she says.

Though Sluss is quick to say that she doesn't regret "loving Peter," she does admit that she regrets "trusting him."

After the dramatic finale aired, Sluss took to Instagram to throw some subtle shade at her pilot ex.

"Flyin’ solo... no turbulence accepted. PERIOD," she quipped alongside a shot of herself holding goggles and wearing a bomber jacket.

She also posted about the "difficult experience" of appearing on the show, writing, "I made a commitment to myself to be consistent, genuine, and truthful through this journey and I remained that way to the very end."

"Allowing yourself to love someone is a vulnerable place to be, but I am thankful that I gave myself a chance in finding love regardless of the outcome," she wrote. "I encourage anyone looking for love to always stay true to you. Don’t accept anything less than 100% of someone’s heart -- YOU DESERVE IT!"

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Chris Harrison following the finale, the longtime Bachelor host praised Sluss for her strength during the live portion of the show.

"She was awesome... I was proud," he said. "... I thought she did a great job, very eloquent, very articulate. I don't think it came off angry and spiteful, she had all the reasons to be."

