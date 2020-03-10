Bachelor host Chris Harrison promised us we wouldn't see Peter Weber's ending coming -- and he was right.

"This season will take you on a roller-coaster ride like no other, and right up until the end when Peter and I sit down and have to have a very tough heart-to-heart -- actually a couple of them that final week, it really is unlike any season that we've had before," Harrison previously told ET. "When you have a Bachelor like Peter, it's a very raw, emotional ride and the way this ends, no one will see coming."



"You're going to see it all play out," Weber promised. "It'll take your breath away."

Tuesday's season finale saw the pilot propose to his last woman standing, Hannah Ann, only to for the pair to split soon after, as he confessed that he was still conflicted about his feelings for his runner-up, Madison (who self-exited before the final rose).

However, what really blew fans away was Hannah Ann's reaction to the split. She didn't hold back in telling Peter off, both during their breakup and when the pair met up again, live in the studio.

She notes that she should have seen trouble "when you reached out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her," earlier in the season. Hannah Ann says there were THREE WOMEN were involved in their engagement -- her, Madison, and Hannah Brown.

"If you want to be with a woman, you need to learn how to become a man," she hissed. Ouch!

Fans were LOVING this Hannah Ann, tweeting about her comments -- as well as Peter's mom, Barbara's, epic reaction to her son getting dressed down on live TV.

Peter: I know you’re leaving I just want to tal—



Hannah Ann:pic.twitter.com/BUM7H0gD8L — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann as soon as she sat down on the couch and looked at Peter #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/ECUiJo6shm — Luggage Guy Trent (@BarstoolTrent) March 11, 2020

Barb to Hannah Ann vs Peter #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/h1RoSf6eAk — Anna Kindel (@AnnaKins96) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann preparing to roast Peter #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/nWHK0eKiyv — Chris Harrison's Burner Account (@CHarrisonBurner) March 11, 2020

Live footage of my journey poking fun at Hannah Ann all season to being a full, unabashed Hannah Ann stan willing to riot for her at the drop of a hat #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/VQXb1FQkX0 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 11, 2020

Bachelor nation protecting Hannah Ann now instead of Madi #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/0uYZRb80QJ — emmywill (@emmywilll) March 11, 2020

Damn Hannah Ann went from “I wuv u Peter 🥺” to “Fuckin chose your words carefully, bitch boy” #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/2xla2sEhOH — arlene 💕💖💫 (@leneweenie) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann coming out to confront Peter on After the Final Rose like #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/ngkXHomCxy — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 11, 2020

bachelor nation watching hannah ann tell peter off: #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/Bzb5G0VGOp — reagan (@reaganeckley) March 11, 2020

Barb is adopting Hannah Ann and blocking Peter's phone number as we speak #TheBachelor — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) March 11, 2020

Peter in that chair while hannah Ann is straight flaming him #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/6BWWQYdYwL — Kerker (@kerkerr4) March 11, 2020

ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down, directly after the finale. Watch ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV or you can stream on Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus.

